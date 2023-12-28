SOL Capital Management CO Sells 20,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 290,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.