SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,583 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,210,000 after buying an additional 1,192,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,330. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.