SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,640 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 88,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

