SOL Capital Management CO Sells 3,774 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 143,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 102,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

