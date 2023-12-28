SOL Capital Management CO Sells 6,759 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 603,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 252,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,996,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $8,911,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

AVRE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 20,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

