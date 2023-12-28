SOL Capital Management CO Sells 9,650 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG remained flat at $41.69 on Thursday. 187,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

