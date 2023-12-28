SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $602,114,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after acquiring an additional 596,638 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.65. 41,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,635. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $92.65.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

