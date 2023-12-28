Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.97

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 120871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Daniel Earle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

