Sondrel (LON:SND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.63

Shares of Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 2275254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Sondrel in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Sondrel Stock Down 53.7 %

Sondrel Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 million and a P/E ratio of -202.50.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

