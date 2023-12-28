SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 6.1%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.26. 8,970,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 12,860,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,871.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,031 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.