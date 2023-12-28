SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SoundThinking

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

SoundThinking Trading Up 5.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.