SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
SoundThinking stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $39.46.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
