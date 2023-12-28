SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 75.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

