SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 309.2% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 125,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 94,872 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.96 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

