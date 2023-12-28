SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $376.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $376.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

