SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stock Position Cut by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 200,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FEZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.96. 53,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,397. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.