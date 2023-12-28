SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 4.9% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

