SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.00. 4,164,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,714. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.