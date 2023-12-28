SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $192.62 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $167.10 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

