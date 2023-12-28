SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

