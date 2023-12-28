SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.13. 2,486,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,566. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $56.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

