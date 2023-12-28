SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.53

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.53 and last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 90239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,158,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.