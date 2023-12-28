SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,150 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,952. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

