SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 933,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,538. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.