SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 372,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $46.79.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.