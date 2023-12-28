SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.