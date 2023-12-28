SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.09. 113,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.