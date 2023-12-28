SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SDY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.11. 107,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

