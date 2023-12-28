Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.42

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 23008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Spectral Medical Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$115.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

