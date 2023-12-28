Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,800 shares, an increase of 419.7% from the November 30th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,698,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANY

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Shares of ANY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 1,079,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.