Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £124.44 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £124.44 ($158.12).

On Monday, November 27th, Paula Bell purchased 115 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £125.35 ($159.28).

On Tuesday, October 24th, Paula Bell acquired 130 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £126.10 ($160.23).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 122.20 ($1.55) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.62. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.68). The company has a market cap of £707.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,367.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203 ($2.58).

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

