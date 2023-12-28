Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 4,200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.