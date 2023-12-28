Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.05% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

PAA opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.85%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

