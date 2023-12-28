Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,013,000 after acquiring an additional 525,010 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 100.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,444,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.