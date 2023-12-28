Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 1,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,334,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 993,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

BRX stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.86%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

