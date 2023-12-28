Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 200 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $249.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $251.48. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average of $227.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

