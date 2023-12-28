Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 3,200 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FE opened at $36.37 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

