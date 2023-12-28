Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 195,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 25,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 75,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $116.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

