Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

