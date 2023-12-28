Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

