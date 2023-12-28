Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 712.8% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $39.45 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.