Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,372,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Plains GP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,039,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 25.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 45,974 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 21.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after buying an additional 1,080,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

