Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

