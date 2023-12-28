Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $13.98 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,746 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 3.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

