Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is 91.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

