Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $468,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

ES stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

