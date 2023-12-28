Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $674,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $216.72 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

