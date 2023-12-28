Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $742,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

