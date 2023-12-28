Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 2.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.0 %

PLD stock opened at $134.15 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

