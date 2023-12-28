Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $909,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 34.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

