Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 2,550 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

